Blackpool boss explains reason behind Jordan Thompson's absence in win over Peterborough

Simon Grayson says Jordan Thompson was left out of Blackpool's thrilling 4-3 win over Peterborough United yesterday as a precaution.

The midfielder picked up a knock to his knee in training prior to Saturday's game.

Grayson told The Gazette the 22-year-old could have been risked had the Seasiders been in desperate need, but opted to side with caution.

“He got a knock on Tuesday in training," the Pool boss said.

“He tried to train on Friday and he was probably about 85 per cent fit, but we just decided to leave it.”

The Seasiders are, however, likely to be without Thompson because of international duty yet again this month.

Northern Ireland take on the Netherlands on Saturday, November 16 before travelling to Germany the following Tuesday.

Should Thompson be called up as expected, he will miss the trip to AFC Wimbledon.