Blackpool boss expecting Morecambe players to up their game to impress new manager Derek Adams

Simon Grayson believes there's a good chance Morecambe's players will up their game for tomorrow's FA Cup first round tie against his Blackpool side.

That's because they will be wanting to impress their new boss Derek Adams, who was appointed the club's new manager on Thursday.

Adams won't be in charge for Saturday's cup tie - with Kevin Ellison and Barry Roche set to continue as caretaker bosses - but the former Plymouth Argyle man will be there to watch at Bloomfield Road.

But even if the struggling League Two outfit do take their game to another level, Grayson wants his side to do whatever is required to put their name in the hat for the second round.

“It’s another game for us that we want to win, regardless of what the opposition are doing," the Pool boss said.

“We’ve got to approach the game in the right manner because we want to get through to the next round.

“If the Morecambe players are wanting to go up a notch or two because the new manager is watching then so be it, we’ll just have to match everything they throw at us.

“From Morecambe’s perspective, I’m sure the players will be looking to make a mark on the game.

“But I also think they’ll be trying to get through, like we are, because it’s a fantastic competition and every club that starts in the first round - and a lot of clubs start a lot more rounds before this - are desperate to have a good run."

Grayson added: “We’ve had them watched for the last two games, as we do with all our opposition. Whether Derek has any input into it over the last 24 hours or so, so be it.

“A lot of people were being linked with the job over the last few days but Derek has done a good job down at Plymouth over the years as well as up in Scotland.

“I’m sure he will be looking to implement his own ideas quickly and try and take them up the division.

“It’s a fresh start for them but we’ve got to concentrate on what we do and build on our last two results where we’ve had good wins and good performances.

“We just want to make sure we’re in the hat for the next round.

“Every time we play a match we are very respectful of the opposition, their strengths and weaknesses and who can hurt us in certain areas.

“But a lot of the time we have to do what we’re good at doing and make sure we are ruthless in both boxes, pass the ball both quickly and effectively and don’t give any encouragement to the opposition and don’t give them any chances.

“One part of you is respectful to the opposition but a larger part is about what we do with our approach and show the right characteristics to get through.”