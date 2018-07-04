Blackpool boss delighted to sign Ben Heneghan

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer has spoken of his delight at sealing a loan deal for sought-after Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan.

The centre-back, who becomes Pool’s eighth signing of the summer, has agreed to spend the season with the Seasiders.

The 24-year-old, who moved to Bramall Lane from Motherwell for an undisclosed fee last summer, made his debut for the Blades in their FA Cup clash against Preston North End in January.

The previous season he made 43 appearances for Motherwell, having joined the SPL from Chester City.

Sheffield United were reported to have paid £400,000 for the defender after Blackburn Rovers had a £250,000 bid turned down.

Bowyer said: “I’m delighted to bring Ben to the club and I’d like to thank Sheffield United, who previously paid a considerable transfer fee for him.

“Ben is someone we’ve monitored the progress of and I know there have been quite a few other clubs interested in signing him.

“He will bring more size and stature in both boxes.”

Heneghan, who appears a natural replacement for Clark Robertson, follows Rangers forward Joe Dodoo in joining the Seasiders on a season-long loan.

Pool now have 21 players signed up, though four or five are youngsters unlikely to feature regularly for the first team next season.

Kelvin Mellor and Dolly Menga are now free agents after their Pool contracts expired last weekend.

Mellor, who joined the Seasiders from Plymouth Argyle two years ago, is reported to be interesting newly promoted Championship side Wigan Athletic.

The Latics attempted to buy the right-back in January but he saw out the season with Blackpool, ending the campaign with seven goals from 34 appearances.

One of those goals came in Pool’s surprise 2-0 win at Wigan’s DW Stadium in February, though Latics are still leading the race to sign Mellor.

A number of clubs have been weighing up moves for Mellor, but Wigan are understood to be leading the race for his signature. However, is is thought Pool’s offer of a new deal remains on the table.