Blackpool boss calls for rules review after rearranged Rovers clash

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer says the EFL should look at their rules that allow sides to rearrange fixtures for international call-ups.

The Seasiders went down to a 4-2 defeat against Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday, a game originally scheduled for October 7.

Blackburn gained EFL approval to postpone the game because three of their players were on international duty: Charlie Mulgrew (Scotland), Corry Evans (Northern Ireland) and Jayson Leutwiler (Canada).

At that time the Seasiders were just a point off the play-off spots and in a spell of good form which had seen them win three and draw two of their previous seven.

When the game was eventually played, Rovers were League One’s form side on a three-match winning run, while Blackpool went into the game missing Kyle Vassell, Curtis Tilt, Clark Robertson, Jim McAlister and Mark Cullen.

Bowyer said: “They had a bit of luck with the game being called off because when we were due to play we had a fully fit squad and we were winning games. That’s important.

“I think it’s got to be looked at. Evans and Mulgrew were playing in World Cup qualifiers, no problem. But the third one went to Canada as a sub goalkeeper. They called the game off for that.

“A club of that size has surely got to have another goalkeeper who can sit on the bench for a game.

“When we have the spine of our team missing (as on Tuesday) it has a big impact on us.

“In this league you need a bit of luck if you’re going to be competitive. You need a bigger squad than we’ve got.”