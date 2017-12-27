Blackpool boss Bowyer rues nightmare start

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer insists his side’s disastrous start in their 3-2 home defeat to Scunthorpe United was “out of character”.

The Seasiders, who have now lost five of their last six games at Bloomfield Road, were given a mountain to climb after conceding twice in the first seven minutes.

Blackpool halved the deficit through Danny Philliskirk but shot themselves in the foot once again at the start of the second half, when Scunthorpe added a third within a minute of kick-off.

Sean Longstaff pulled another goal back in the final minute of normal time but Pool were unable to find that equaliser Bowyer believes his side deserved.

The hosts had 25 attempts on goal to Scunthorpe’s three but once again their wastefulness in front of goal was brought to the fore.

Bowyer said: “Once again we’re talking about us scoring two good goals – one of which was a fabulous strike from Danny Philliskirk – but we gave ourselves a huge mountain to climb conceding the two goals so quickly.

“That’s the first time we’ve done that this season, so it’s out of character for us. We normally start the first 15 minutes in particular very strong.

“So that put us on the back foot but full credit to the players for the way they responded. They had a right good go.

“I’ve just been told we had 25 attempts ... wow.

“We kept putting the ball in their box, but don’t forget this is a strong Scunthorpe line-up that made the play-offs last season.

“You look at the quality they’ve got on the bench in Paddy Madden, Simon Church and Lee Novak and the comparisons speak for themselves.”

Blackpool thought they had a good shout for a penalty in the final minute of second half injury-time when Curtis Tilt went down in the box.

But referee Ross Joyce waved away the appeals –much to the frustration of Bowyer and the home crowd.

The Pool boss added: “I’ve not seen it back but at the time we certainly thought we had a shout.

“I think if we had taken a point from the game it would have been well deserved on the number of chances we’ve had.

“Maybe we deserved a bit more but sometimes you don’t get what you deserve in this game.

“When you go through periods like this, with performances but not the results, decisions don’t seem to go your way either.

“They tell me the decisions even themselves out over the year, though.”

Viv Solomon-Otabor was unavailable for selection due to a “disciplinary matter”, according to Bowyer.

When asked if the winger will be available for the game against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, the Pool said: “We’ll deal with it and go from there.”