Gary Bowyer has hinted his Blackpool side may have to alter their playing style to pick up points consistently in League One.

The Seasiders reverted to a more direct approach in their 1-1 draw at Charlton Athlet ic on Saturday, despite receiving plenty of plaudits for their attractive style of football at the start of the season.

But it paid dividends as Clark Robertson equalised in the final minute of normal time to give Blackpool their first point in four outings.

Bowyer, who made five changes to his side at The Valley, said he had no option but to make alterations for the trip to the capital.

“After last weekend (the 1-0 defeat at Shrewsbury) we had to find a formula to try to get something,” he said.

“We’re always in games. Last week we were in the game and here against Charlton we were in the game as well, even after they started well and scored.

“But the changes we made made a difference, both the ones who started and the ones who came on.

“The way they were fighting for each other and the spirit they showed against a top side, which is a Championship team with their budget and the size of their squad, was great.

“You saw what players they had out but then you also saw who they were able to replace them with.

“So for us to come here and get a fighting point, and it was a fighting point, is really good from us.

“It was a case of having to find a way. I would class myself as loyal in terms of the ones who have had their opportunity and I just felt I wasn’t getting enough back from some.

“So I thought it was time to change it and the lads who haven’t had the opportunity had been dying for it, so we went with that.

“Certain ones worked and certain others didn’t for us, but you can’t knock the spirit and character they’ve got. That has been questioned in training because they’ve been challenged on that.”

Robertson, who scored his first goal of the campaign in the draw at Charlton, battled on through illness to earn his side a much-needed point.

“He didn’t feel very well last night. He was ill, really ill,” Bowyer said.

“Thankfully he was fine on the morning of the game and did the warm-up but just before kick-off he said, ‘I don’t feel well. What do you want me to do?’

“I told him to give it a go and we’d take him off if we needed to, knowing that once he got into the game he’d be well and truly distracted with who they had up front.

“At half-time he said the same but we just told him to stay at it and fortunately he did.”