Blackpool boss Bowyer happy to have calmed the Fleetwood storm

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer spoke of his satisfaction at picking up a second consecutive clean sheet on the road in the first Fylde coast derby of the season.

The Seasiders restricted Fleetwood Town to just four attempts on goal in their 0-0 draw at a windswept and rain-soaked Highbury, with Uwe Rosler’s side failing to manage a shot on target.

The draw extends Pool’s unbeaten run to three games ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Blackburn and manager Bowyer said: “The conditions obviously played a massive part and affected what was potentially a really good game of football.

“It does have an impact but you have to deal with it. In the conditions, we brought out a good save from their goalkeeper from Sean Longstaff, when he was clean through, and our goalkeeper has not made a save when we’re away from home.

“So that’s two away games where we’ve kept clean sheets, so that’s a real positive from us. But I think the game lacked a bit of quality due to the conditions.”

Blackpool had the better of a cagey opening half and managed to create a couple of half-chances.

Fleetwood had the upper hand in the second half bu failed to test Ryan Allsop in the Blackpool goal.

Bowyer added: “The wind just got stronger and stronger.

“While I’ve not seen the possession stats, we’re asking them to play a different type of football this year but they have come away from home and have really stuck to it. They enjoy having the ball.

“But don’t forget, Fleetwood were in the play-offs last year and they’ve strengthened in the summer, so I’m delighted to come here and keep a clean sheet, and with the way we tried to play.

“I think we were certainly better defensively because the goalkeeper has not had a shot to save.

“I think one ball flashed across the box in the second half from (Wes) Burns but apart from that I can’t really recall a great chance, so that’s an improvement from Tuesday’s draw against Gillingham.

“In our attacking third, we had the shot from Sean Longstaff, we had one that flashed across the box ourselves and for me we’ve got to be getting on the end of that.

“But then we just dealt with the conditions, didn’t create an awful lot but that was due to the circumstances.

“We probably dealt with the conditions better on Thursday at Squires Gate because the conditions were horrendous, so we were prepared for it.”

The draw means Blackpool and Fleetwood remain level on points in the League One table, with the Seasiders ahead on goal difference in 10th place –one bove their local neighbours.

Bowyer’s side return to action against Rovers at Bloomfield Road tomorrow (7.45pm kick-off).