Blackpool boss Bowyer delighted to have Clark Robertson back

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer has spoken of his delight at having Clark Robertson back and available for selection.

The defender, who has been out injured with a foot injury since October, played the first 45 minutes of the Seasiders’ Checkatrade Trophy win against Mansfield on Wednesday night.

McAlister is now back training

He came through the game unscathed and is now expected to be in contention for a start against Rotherham tomorrow.

Bowyer admitted he has been a big miss in recent weeks at the heart of Blackpool’s defence, which has looked shaky in his absence.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have him back,” he said.

“For me, again, he showed what a good player he is with his composure and his defending.

“He’s been a miss for us but the timing of him coming back is good for us.

“For him to play 45 minutes was always the plan and on top of everything else with us going through, that’s a positive for us.”

There was another injury boost for the Seasiders with Jim McAlister being included in a match day squad for the first time in 10 months.

The midfielder, who broke his leg against Colchester United back in February, is still some way off returning but Bowyer was delighted to have him back with the squad.

He said: “He’s worked ever so hard and he’s done brilliant so far.

“It was just a little reward for him on that as he’s still some way off playing competitively even though he’s training competitively with the rest of the lads.

“It was just a boost and for him to be involved, to get a feel for it, I’m sure will do him the world of good.”