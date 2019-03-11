Blackpool boosted by absence of Doncaster's 'leading marksman' John Marquis

Doncaster Rovers' leading goalscorer John Marquis will be missing for Tuesday night's pivotal clash against Blackpool through suspension.

READ MORE: Terry McPhillips thanks Blackpool fans for an awesome day

The 26-year-old, who has netted 22 goals this season, picked up a straight red in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon.

Marquis scored against the Seasiders during the 2-0 defeat at the Keepmoat Stadium back in November.

“We know we will be missing John for Tuesday, it is what it is," Doncaster manager Grant McCann said.

“It’s not nice to be missing your talisman, your leading marksman but that’s the reason why we’ve got our squad.

“I thought we reacted really well to going a goal down and we always do, we react to adversity really well.

“But we want to get that out of the players at the start of games. We want to play every game like it’s the last game we ever play.

“At the minute that’s not the case, we’re a bit safe. We’re having good spells but we need them to be longer spells.

“We’re playing with the safety catch on but that’s now what I’m about. The boys need to find that within themselves now and go and produce.

“We still tried to get a goal but it wasn’t to be.”

Just three points separate the two sides, with Doncaster currently occupying that final play-off spot in League One.

Doncaster are currently without a win in their last five outings in all competitions.