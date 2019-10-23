Blackpool boost new-look recruitment and scouting team with double appointment

Blackpool have boosted their recruitment and scouting teams with the appointments of Tommy Johnson and Jonathan Gibson.

Former Celtic striker Johnson takes up the role of Head of Recruitment, on the back of holding previous scouting and recruitment positions with Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers, Watford and Nottingham Forest.

He also enjoyed a 19-year career playing for the likes of Notts County and Aston Villa, as well as Scottish giants Celtic.

He moved into coaching with Notts County in 2007, prior to joining Leicester City as Chief Scout and then the Northern Ireland under-17 and under-21 setups as assistant manager.

The 48-year-old had been set to join League One strugglers Southend United in a similar Head of Recruitment position.

Terms had been agreed for the former striker to link up with his ex-Celtic teammate Henrik Larsson, who had agreed to take on the vacant manager's job at Roots Hall according to reports.

However the deal, which also involved Johan Mjallby coming in as assistant manager, broke down at the last minute after Johnson had a change of heart.

Southend have since appointed Sol Campbell as their new manager.

Gibson, meanwhile, takes up the position of Head of Technical Scouting following 10 years with West Bromwich Albion.

Six of those years were spent as the Baggies’ Recruitment Manager and the other four as the club’s Head of Performance Analysis.

Owner Simon Sadler said: “I am pleased to welcome both Tommy and Jonathan to the club in what are very defined recruitment and scouting roles.

“From the outset, I have made clear that I want this to be a modern, progressive football club and I believe that, alongside the football expertise of our new CEO Ben Mansford, these appointments will form a structured recruitment setup that will support the manager and enable us to identify, monitor and sign players for the long-term.”

The news comes after the recent appointments of Linton Brown as chief commercial officer and Ben Mansford as the club's new chief executive.

With the new structure in place, the club has decided a Director of Football is not required.