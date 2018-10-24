Blackpool boast longest unbeaten run in England ahead of Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal

Blackpool currently boast the longest unbeaten run in the top four tiers in England, new stats have revealed.

READ MORE: Blackpool assistant makes a case for the defence



The Seasiders' 1-0 win against Scunthorpe United on Tuesday night extended their run to an impressive 11 games.

Their last and only defeat, the 2-1 reversal to Portsmouth, came on the second game of the season. Since then, Terry McPhillips' men have enjoyed five victories and six draws.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are all unbeaten in their last nine league games, as are Birmingham City and Exeter City.

Next week's Carabao Cup opponents Arsenal haven't been beaten in seven games, the same as MK Dons.

The figures, courtesy of Twitter account playmakerstats, also show Blackpool goalkeeper Mark Howard has the second best clean sheet record in the top four tiers.

He's only beaten by Middlesbrough's Darren Randolph, who has kept nine shutouts compared to Howard's eight.