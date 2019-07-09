Blackpool board members Bolingbroke and Hatton hint at longer-term roles at Bloomfield Road

Blackpool board members Michael Bolingbroke and Ben Hatton have suggested they would like to remain at Bloomfield Road beyond the short term.

The duo have agreed to remain at the club until September to help with new owner Simon Sadler’s bedding-in process.

Sadler must then decide whether to keep the pair at the club, though he believes both Bolingbroke and Hatton have “fallen in love” with the Seasiders.

The pair have been at Bloomfield Road since the end of February, when they were brought on to the interim board by receiver Paul Cooper.

Sadler said: “I guess they’re in the second interim stage, if you like, and I’m working very closely with Ben and Michael.

“I think they’ve done an incredible job and, in all honesty, it would have been much more difficult to consider purchasing the club if they weren’t in place.

“I’m very grateful they have decided to stay on.”

Bolingbroke has previously held roles at Manchester United and Inter Milan but hinted Blackpool is where his future may be.

“You’re putting me on the spot!” he joked, when asked at the fans’ forum last week whether he would commit his future to the club.

“But I’ve told Simon I’m very, very happy to stay with the club through to the end of September to make sure everything is shipshape, then it’s up to him.

“Since I came back from Milan two years ago, this is the most interesting job I’ve had.

“ It is something I’d like to do but let me get to September.

“But it’s been a really great experience.

Hatton, another former employee at Old Trafford, issued a similar response when probed by supporters.

“I’d say the same,” he said. “I’ve committed to Simon until September and then I’ve got to let him decide what he wants to do, which is only right.

“It’s his club. He’ll have a style but I am excited by the journey. We’ve done what we said we would do.”

Sadler reserved special praise for the receiver Paul Cooper, who got the club in suitable shape for the 49-year-old to take over.

“Credit to the receiver, he came here and really got a sense of what this club was about,” the owner said.

“Appointing Michael and Ben, who really care about this club, he did help to enable the place we’ve got to.

“The takeover process was drawn out. It had its ups and downs but I can’t go into any detail as we’re still bound by the non-disclosure agreement. At the end of the day, I think I got the right result for me and I think it’s by far and away the best result for Blackpool Football Club.