Blackpool bidding to reach FA Youth Cup semi finals

It is a big week for Blackpool's youth team, who will be looking to reach the last four of the FA Youth Cup when they travel to Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.

John Murphy's side make the short trip to Ewood Park for their quarter final tie having seen off Ipswich Town in the previous round, Rowan Roache and Owen Watkinson scoring in the 2-0 win.

Academy coach John Murphy has been delighted with his side's progress

They had already beaten Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, West Ham United and Southampton to reach that stage of the competition.

READ MORE: Murphy: Youth team continue to surpass expectations



The young Seasiders are in fine form at the minute, having thrashed local rivals Fleetwood Town 8-0 on Friday in league action.

Wednesday night's fixture kicks-off at 7pm and admission is priced at £4 for adults and £2 for concessions.

Quarter-final fixtures

Norwich City v Birmingham City (Tuesday, February 27)

Fulham v Chelsea (Tuesday, February 27)

Blackburn Rovers v Blackpool (Wednesday, February 28)

Colchester United v Arsenal (Tuesday, March 6)