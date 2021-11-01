Blackpool avoid festive fixture change as Sky Sports reveal TV picks for December and January
Blackpool's Championship fixtures over the festive period will remain as they are.
Read More
It comes as Sky Sports have announced their TV picks for the second half of December and the first few days of 2022.
No Blackpool games have been selected, meaning their fixtures will remain as they are.
Neil Critchley's side begin the month with a home game against Luton Town on Saturday, December 4.
The following week, they make the trip to Pride Park to take on Wayne Rooney's Derby County.
Blackpool host fellow newly-promoted side Peterborough United on Saturday, December 18, before making a Boxing Day trip to Huddersfield Town on Sunday, December 26.
The Seasiders finish the year with a home game against Middlesbrough on Wednesday, December 29, with the game kicking off at 7.45pm.
That's before Blackpool kick off the New Year with another home game, this time against Hull City, on Saturday, January 1.
The following week, Critchley's side will take a break from league action as they enter the FA Cup at the third round stage.
December
Fri 3: Fulham vs Bournemouth (7.45pm)
Sat 4: Coventry vs West Brom (12.30pm)
Sun 5: QPR vs Stoke (2.30pm)
Tues 7: MK Dons vs Plymouth (7.45pm)
Wed 8: Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday (7.45pm)
Sat 11: Huddersfield vs Coventry (12.30pm)
Mon 13: Sheffield United vs QPR (7.45pm)
Fri 17: Barnsley vs West Brom (7.45pm)
Sat 18: Middlesbrough vs Bournemouth (12.30pm)
Mon 20: Fulham vs Sheffield United (7.45pm)
Sun 26: Barnsley vs Stoke (3pm)
Mon 27: Doncaster vs Sunderland (12.30pm), Derby vs West Brom (3pm), QPR vs Bournemouth (5.30pm)
Thurs 30: Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield (7.45pm)
January
Sat 1: Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough (12.30pm)
Mon 3: Swansea vs Fulham (3pm)
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here