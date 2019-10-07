Blackpool 'assists' ace Liam Feeney puts team first

Liam Feeney says his focus is on helping the Blackpool team and not on his own number of assists.

The 32-year-old has already created 10 goals for the Seasiders in all competitions this term.

It spells a remarkable return to form for the winger, who managed just a handful of assists during the whole of last season.

But Feeney has been one of Blackpool’s best performers to date, with crosses from the right wing a major part of his success.

“I think it’s just clicked this year,” he said.

“We’re probably just more used to each other but I feel a lot better this year after having a proper pre-season.

“But Armand (Gnanduillet) has certainly helped too. We have got a good relationship and we know what to expect from each other.

“The gaffer has simplified certain bits from what he expects in certain areas, so I know my job and I’ve been doing that quite well.

“Long may that continue and hopefully I get a few more.”

Despite boasting 10 assists this season, seven of those in September alone, Feeney says he doesn’t have a particular target in mind.

He added: “There’s still a long way of the season to go, so I wouldn’t like to put a number on it because I know there will probably be a point when it dries up, so I don’t want to put too much pressure on it.

“I’ve just got to concentrate on playing well, and if I get enough opportunities I will back myself to put in crosses and passes for the boys, and hopefully they will get on the end of those.”

A recent statistic showed that Feeney boasts the most number of assists in England’s top four divisions, putting him above the likes of Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne.

Feeney admits that particular stat has been mentioned by his team-mates on a few occasions, adding: “I get plenty of stick about it but it’s all good, I can’t complain.

“It’s not a bad person to just be ahead of, is it?

“It’s clicked really well, the boys are doing really well and I’m just glad I’m contributing to us being up there in the league.”

While Feeney has been one of the team’s main creative sparks this season, the former Bolton Wanderers man – who faces his former side tonight – has yet to score for the Seasiders.

That, Feeney admits, is something he wants to change.

He said: “That should be a bit easier if I’m playing as a natural wide man instead of a wing-back, so that’s definitely something I’m looking to do if I’m playing in that position.

“As a wing-back you’re generally a bit further away from the goal which makes it a bit more difficult.

“But I’m trying not to stress too much about it. I’m producing the assists at the minute which is a good thing because that’s my job. A goal would just be a bonus.

“As long as I’m doing one or the other, I won’t complain too much.”