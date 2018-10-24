Blackpool assistant Gary Brabin provides update on Marc Bola's injury

Gary Brabin says Blackpool will continue to assess the extent of Marc Bola's injury after the defender was forced to miss last night's 1-0 win against Scunthorpe United.

The left back twisted his ankle in Saturday's 2-0 win against AFC Wimbledon.

Despite picking up the knock during the first half, the 20-year-old carried on playing and even scored his first professional goal to make sure of the three points.

But the former Arsenal man was seen wearing a foot brace at Bloomfield Road last night, as Pool continued their good form by claiming a second win in the space of just four days.

Pool's assistant manager Brabin says the full extent of Bola's injury is not yet known.

“He twisted his ankle in last week’s game," he said.

"I think everyone saw the incident in the game but he managed to carry on and we didn’t think it would be a big issue.

“But it would have been too close for this game but we will assess him and see how he is over the next 24 to 48 hours.”