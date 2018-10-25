Blackpool are reaping the rewards of their hard work

Donervon Daniels says Blackpool’s exemplary defensive record can be attributed to their work on the training ground.

The Seasiders kept their eighth clean sheet of the season on Tuesday in their 1-0 victory against Scunthorpe United.

It reinforces Blackpool’s reputation of having the league’s meanest defence, conceding just nine times in 13 league games.

Pool have conceded four goals fewer than Portsmouth, Sunderland and Bristol Rovers, who share the second best defensive record in the league.

“I don’t think it’s an accident,” Daniels said of Blackpool’s excellent defensive record.

“The work we put in, similar to the work the gaffer and his staff do with the frontline, we work effortlessly on defensive shape as a unit.

“Even with Jay (Spearing) in front of us, we work really hard and we’ve built a togetherness and an understanding. You can see it in the games.

“I enjoy playing with these lads. It comes from training.

“We enjoy playing for each other and we enjoy working with each other.

“Long may it continue, we’re just grafting at the moment.”

Tuesday night’s win saw Blackpool claim back-to-back wins for the second time this season, taking them up to 10th in the League One table.

Terry McPhillips’ men weren’t at their free-flowing best but, as they did in the weekend’s 2-0 win against AFC Wimbledon, they did what was required.

They picked up three more points thanks to Armand Gnanduillet’s early goal.

“It’s another big win, a clean sheet and the boys performed well,” Daniels added.

“It was a tough game in the second half but we dug deep as a unit, as a team, and got the result we deserved.

“Armand is performing well and he did well to take his goal.

“We’ve been working really hard in training on crossing and finishing and patterns of play. You can see in games that it is coming out.”

Daniels played a vital role in Pool’s win, making a late tackle to deny Scunthorpe a leveller.

He said: “It was probably my mistake to begin with, there was a bit of miscommunication with Tilty and Notts, so I had to put the tackle in. Luckily it came out the way I needed it to.

“Their striker (Stephen) Humphrys was at Rochdale with me last season and he’s a good player. We knew the threat he brings.

“He’s a strong lad and he’s a willing runner. But me, Tilty and the whole back four felt we could handle their frontline. We performed well and we handled it.”