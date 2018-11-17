Blackpool are proving a tough nut to crack

Donervon Daniels believes Blackpool have earned themselves a reputation among their competitors in League One as a side that is extremely difficult to beat.

Terry McPhillips’ players have suffered just three defeats from 16 games so far this season, a record that leaves them in ninth place in the division.

The Seasiders will be looking to extend that form today when they make the long trip down to Essex to face Southend United.

“We’re quietly going about our business and I feel we’ve got a reputation in this league that we’re a side who will compete against teams,” Daniels said.

“Because of that reputation, people are going to think ‘wow, they’ve lost two games that they should have won’, with all respect to the other teams.

“But we’ve responded and we’ve got three straight wins in the league and cup.”

Blackpool travel to Southend on the back of a 3-2 win against Accrington Stanley in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday night.

Despite the win, which saw Daniels wear the captain’s armband in the absence of Jay Spearing, the Seasiders failed to quality for the knockout stage of the competition.

But it was an invaluable opportunity for a number of fringe players to stake their claim for a starting spot at Southend, and Joe Dodoo took full advantage by netting a brace.

The forward, on loan from Rangers, scored a spectacular overhead kick before rounding the goalkeeper for his second, which means he now has three goals in his last two games.

The 23-year-old will now be hoping to make his first league start for Blackpool since the start of September, where he struggled to impress in the 0-0 draw at Walsall.

“Joe is a really top player, I’ve said it to everyone who has asked me,” Daniels said, speaking after the midweek win.

“Obviously I’m buzzing for him on a personal level because I’ve developed a really good relationship with him.

“He’s a good finisher, a really good technical player and in the last two games he’s put in some really good performances. He’ll now be knocking on the door for a starting spot in the league.”

“For the rest of us, these next few days it’s all about recovery. We’ve got a big game on Saturday and we’ve got to go down there rested.

“We’re looking forward to the game. A lot of the boys are chomping at the bit to get back into the league, to get back to the bread and butter and put on a performance.”