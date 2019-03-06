'Blackpool are definitely back': Fans react with glee to Accrington win

Blackpool got back to winning ways with a priceless 2-1 win at Accrington last night
Blackpool fans are no doubt in buoyant mood today as they reflect on last night's crucial 2-1 win at Accrington Stanley.

Here's how Blackpool fans have been responding to the memorable victory on social media: