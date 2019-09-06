'Blackpool are a good side': Coventry boss Mark Robins looks ahead to tomorrow's game

Coventry City boss Mark Robins was full of compliments for Blackpool and manager Simon Grayson ahead of tomorrow's clash at St Andrew's.

Two of League One's unbeaten sides come up against each other in Birmingham tomorrow as the Seasiders look to make it seven games without tasting defeat.

Coventry, like Pool, have won three and drawn three so far this season.

And Robins, who played with Grayson at Leicester City, is expecting a good contest on Saturday.

"They’re all big games, but we go into it as two unbeaten teams," he said.

“Blackpool are a good side, they’re physical with good players and they are towards the top with us with the same results and identical records. So it’s a game to look forward to.

“We have to stand up against any team and we have to concentrate on us and know what they do, they’re a good side.

“The way they operate is a good way of operating and Simon’s record is really good in the league and he has four promotions throughout his career - one of them was with Blackpool the last time he was there.

“But we need to concentrate on us and make sure we continue in the same vain and try and develop and I think there are good signs but it’s still early days.”