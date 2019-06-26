Blackpool appoint new Head of Sports Science as wait for new assistant continues

Blackpool FC have moved to appoint Ross Jones as their new Head of Sports Science.

He replaces Adam Forrest, who has accepted an opportunity in China having only arrived at Bloomfield Road in November of last year.

Jones, 26, arrives from fellow League One side Rochdale, where he has spent the past 12 months working in the same position.

Prior to that, he worked with Fylde Coast neighbours Fleetwood Town.

Jones, who holds a Masters in Applied Sports Science, was straight into action this morning as he put the players through their paces for the first day of pre-season training.

Meanwhile, elsewhere on the coaching staff, the Seasiders are yet to appoint a new assistant manager following the departure of former number two Tony Grant, who has linked up with Robbie Fowler at Australian side Brisbane Roar.

Andy Preece is thought to be the frontrunner for the role, however the Chorley assistant and former Blackpool striker is currently away on holiday.

Another former Seasider Chris Beech, formerly of Rochdale, has also been spoken to by Terry McPhillips about the job.