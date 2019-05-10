Blackpool announce first two pre-season friendlies ahead of 2019/20 campaign

Blackpool have announced their first pre-season friendlies ahead of next season’s 2019/20 League One campaign.

The Seasiders will head to Holker Street on Saturday, July 20 to face Ian Evatt’s Barrow side.

The former Seasider has been in charge of the National League outfit since July 2018 and guided the club to an 11th placed finish this season.

Terry McPhillips’ side will then host Blackburn Rovers at Bloomfield Road the following weekend.

It will be the first test of the new pitch, which is due to be dug up and renovated following the Summer Bash rugby league fixtures.

The new season gets underway on Saturday, August 3.

Further pre-season fixtures will be announced in due course.