Blackpool announce capture of Chris Long after striker's contract is cancelled by Fleetwood

Blackpool have signed Chris Long after it was announced the striker’s contract was cancelled by Fylde coast neighbours Fleetwood Town.

READ MORE: Blackpool DO have sell-on clause for former midfielder Brad Potts



The forward, who has previously been coached by Terry McPhillips during his time at Everton as a youngster, has put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season.

Long only signed a two-year deal at Highbury during the summer, having previously scored four goals in 18 appearances at the club during a loan spell in 2016.

That came after the 23-year-old, who has represented England up to U20 level, had been released by Premier League side Burnley.

But his move hasn’t gone to plan, the forward making just 13 appearances with his only goal coming in the Checkatrade Trophy draw against Leicester City U21s in September.

In November, it was revealed Fleetwood boss Joey Barton had ordered the striker to train with the club’s U18s squad after he had been hauled off at half time during Fleetwood’s Checkatrade Trophy defeat at Bury.

Last season he scored nine times for Northampton Town during their relegation from League One.

During the summer Blackpool, then managed by Gary Bowyer, were looking at signing Long but a deal never materialised.

Long’s arrival at the club is likely to signal the end for Steve Davies, whose short-term deal at the club expires on January 12.

The 31-year-old has made just four appearances since signing on with the Seasiders for the second time in his career back in October.