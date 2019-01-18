Blackpool and Shrewsbury Town will both be on a high, says Shrews boss Sam Ricketts

Sam Ricketts believes Blackpool will be on a high after last week's win at league leaders Portsmouth - but so will his Shrewsbury Town side after their midweek win in the FA Cup.

The Seasiders ended a poor run of form last Saturday by winning 1-0 at Fratton Park thanks to Chris Long's goal on his debut.

Shrewsbury, meanwhile, caused a cup upset in their third round replay by coming from two goals down to beat Championship side Stoke City 3-2 away from home.

That, according to Ricketts, sets both sides up perfectly for this weekend's clash at Bloomfield Road.

"Blackpool have had a really hard run of games," Ricketts told the Shropshire Star. "They've played Portsmouth, Sunderland and Arsenal in there.

"We need to go there and carry on the momentum. It's a big thing, carry on what we're good at while being respectful of them.

"(Portsmouth) was a really, really good performance by them. An excellent result, league leaders away and keeping a clean sheet.

"They'll be full of confidence, but similar to ourselves really."