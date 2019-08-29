Blackpool and Portsmouth fans urged to join in with 'show of solidarity' for Bury

Blackpool and Portsmouth fans are being encouraged to join in with a 'show of solidarity' for Bury supporters during this weekend's game at Bloomfield Road.

Bury owner Steve Dale had been given until 5pm on Tuesday to come up with a plan for paying the club's debts and funding them going forward or sell them to someone who can.

It had been hoped that C&N Sporting Risk would be the answer but the London-based firm pulled out of the deal 90 minutes before the deadline, citing concerns over the club's confusing debt structure.

The EFL subsequently decided to withdraw Bury's membership, which will almost certainly result in the 134-year-old club facing liquidation.

The Football Supoorters' Association (FSA) has now led calls for fans of other clubs to show support to the Shakers, with applause in the 27th minute - the date of Bury's expulsion and 27 years since the last time a league club was expelled.

"Football supporters everywhere were shocked and saddened when on August 27, Bury FC were expelled from the EFL," the FSA said>

"A 134-year-old institution gone. Generations of fans left without the cornerstone of their community that so many of us take for granted.

"We fans often revel in the tribalism of our game but the deep love we have for our own club serves to strengthen solidarity when a crisis emerges.

"In the past couple of days there has been an outpouring of compassion, empathy and sorrow from hundreds of thousands of fans across the country and throughout the leagues.

"This weekend be grateful that your club has a game to play, that you can continue your matchday rituals with friends and family, like every other Saturday. Soak up the experience and appreciate it... and on the 27th minute, the FSA is calling for supporters everywhere to applaud for one minute in a nationwide display of solidarity for Bury.

"Why a minute of applause on the 27th minute? Because on August 27 a football club was expelled from the league for the first time in 27 years. Let's show that we care and we are angry that this situation has been allowed to happen.

"The FSA is lobbying hard to protect our clubs from unscrupulous or incompetent owners - conflicts of interest have to be removed as owners have shown they cannot regulate themselves and our clubs deserve special protections more in line with those afforded to listed buildings. Football clubs are not just another business.

"We'll need your support for that campaign in the weeks and months ahead, but for this weekend, let's start by showing supporter solidarity with Bury fans on the 27th minute."