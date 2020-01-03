Blackpool and Lincoln City reportedly set to battle it out for loan signing of Celtic defender

Blackpool face competition from League One rivals Lincoln City for the loan signing of Scottish international and Celtic defender Jack Hendry according to reports.

The Daily Record is reporting the 24-year-old centre back is set for the exit door at Parkhead having fallen down the pecking order.

And it is the Seasiders and Lincoln who are thought to be in the frame for his signature.

It comes amid speculation regarding the future of Ben Heneghan, whose loan deal with the Seasiders ends on January 14.

He will then return to parent club Sheffield United who are keen to sell him for a fee during this window rather than lose him for nothing during the summer when his contract expires.

Blackpool have made their intentions clear that they'd like to sign Heneghan permanently but they face competition from sides in the Championship, with Luton Town said to be among those interested.

Pool boss Simon Grayson has already brought in a centre back in the form of Jordan Thorniley, who arrived from Sheffield Wednesday for an undisclosed fee on New Year's Day.

Hendry, meanwhile, has made just one competitive appearance for Celtic since Neil Lennon returned to the manager's role.

The 6ft 4ins defender, who has been capped three times by Scotland, has also previously played for Partick Thistle, Wigan Athletic and Dundee.

During his time at Wigan, Hendry spent loan spells Shrewsbury Town and MK Dons.

Hendry, who is also said to have his admirers at Bolton Wanderers, had interest from both Kilmarnock and Motherwell in the last transfer window but they were unable to get deals over the line.