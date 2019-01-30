Blackpool and Fleetwood Town Wednesday roundup: Terry McPhillips wants one more before transfer window shuts, Fleetwood in talks to sign Stoke defender, Alex Cairns pledges loyalty and more Terry McPhillips and Joey Barton Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up With just two days left of the January transfer window, both Blackpool and Fleetwood Town are still looking at ways of strengthening their squads. Follow all Wednesday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest. 'We'll assess him': Blackpool dealt Jay Spearing injury blow in Wycombe draw Terry McPhillips explains why Nya Kirby wasn't allowed to take Blackpool's late penalty in Wycombe draw