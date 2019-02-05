Blackpool and Fleetwood Town Tuesday roundup: Terry McPhillips explains deadline day departures, Joey Barton praises Town fans, Coventry boss reveals Fleetwood's interest in striker and more Terry McPhillips and Joey Barton Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preparation now turns to next weekend, where Blackpool host Walsall and Fleetwood Town make the trip to Bradford City. Follow all Tuesday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest. Joe Bunney and John O'Sullivan are great lads but had to move on, says Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips League One news: Portsmouth manager refuses rule out dipping into the free agent market | Joey Barton praises Andy Piley and chief executive Steve Curwood for retaining Ched Evans