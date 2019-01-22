Blackpool and Fleetwood Town Tuesday roundup: Remembering Jimmy Armfield one year on, Defender to join Rochdale, Elias Sorensen talks about move, Fleetwood preparing for AFC Wimbledon test and more Terry McPhillips and Joey Barton Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up There's no midweek game for Blackpool as they prepare for the trip to Coventry City at the weekend, but Fleetwood Town head to the capital tonight to face AFC Wimbledon. Follow all Tuesday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest. 'I wish I could have been more like him': BBC 5Live commentator Alan Green recalls friendship with Jimmy Armfield League One and Two rumours: West Ham and Middlesbrough hold talks with Sunderland star | Ex-Portsmouth ace joins Barcelona in shock move | New Barnsley signing explains how the move came about | Oxford United want Bradford City ace | Doncaster sign 'one of the best defenders in League One'