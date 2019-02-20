Blackpool and Fleetwood Town Thursday roundup: High Court ratifies appointment of receiver, Ollie Turton's focus is on the pitch, Coach speaks out on fight for midfield spot and more Terry McPhillips and Joey Barton Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Blackpool are preparing for their first home game under the receivership of Paul Cooper while Fleetwood Town head to Burton Albion this weekend. Follow all Thursday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest. League One and Two news and rumours: Sunderland loanee completes shock move to Guangzhou Evergrande | Portsmouth star sidelined for up to a year | Peterborough United fans back new stadium move High Court ratifies appointment of receiver to pave way for Paul Cooper to take control of Blackpool FC