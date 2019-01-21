Blackpool and Fleetwood Town Monday roundup: Reaction to Paul Stewart consortium news, Seasiders seal loan deal for Newcastle striker, Defender on Fleetwood's ill discipline and more Terry McPhillips and Joey Barton Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The fallout continues from the weekend's action where both Blackpool and Fleetwood Town were held to draws. Follow all Monday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest. League One and Two rumours: Blackpool announce Newcastle striker arrival | Sunderland boss confirms interest in international striker | Portsmouth NOT close to signing winger | Derby and Nottingham Forest eye Scunthorpe star | Barnsley sign non-league sensation Paul Stewart confirms he is fronting consortium that has bid to buy Blackpool FC from Owen Oyston