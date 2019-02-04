Blackpool and Fleetwood Town Monday roundup: Ian Holloway makes extraordinary Premier League claim, Joey Barton hits out at Bolton boss and more Terry McPhillips and Joey Barton Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The fallout continues from Fleetwood Town's weekend win against Charlton Athletic while the Seasiders look ahead to their next fixture after enjoying a rare Saturday off. Follow all Monday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest. Former Blackpool boss Paul Ince repeats claim he could do same job as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United Ian Holloway claims referees' group apologised for 'blatant mistakes' during season Blackpool were relegated from Premier League