Blackpool and Fleetwood Town Monday roundup: Ian Holloway makes extraordinary Premier League claim, Joey Barton hits out at Bolton boss and more

Terry McPhillips and Joey Barton
Terry McPhillips and Joey Barton

The fallout continues from Fleetwood Town's weekend win against Charlton Athletic while the Seasiders look ahead to their next fixture after enjoying a rare Saturday off.

Follow all Monday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest.