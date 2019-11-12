Blackpool and Fleetwood Town men miss out on award but AFC Fylde's Danny Rowe claims top regional gong

Blackpool's Curtis Tilt and Ash Hunter, of Fleetwood Town, missed out on the League One player of the season award at last night's 2019 North West Football Awards.

The gong instead went to Rochdale striker Ian Henderson, who scored 21 times in the third tier last term.

There was better news for AFC Fylde hotshot Rowe, who beat off competition from Salford City's Carl Piergianni to claim the National League player of the season.

The 29 year old ran in 27 goals for the Coasters last term as they reached the play-off final and claimed the FA Trophy.

Rowe was also up for goal of the season but was beaten by Alan Browne's strike for Preston North End against Bolton Wanderers.

Laura Merrin and Georgia Stevens, both of Fylde Ladies, both lost out in their respective categories.

More than 550 guests attended the black-tie event last night, which was hosted by BBC’s Dan Walker at The Point at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Winners were named in nine player categories, as well as in a raft of other honours.

After an intensely fought season, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was awarded manager of the season for winning the Champions League and just missing out on the Premier League title by one point.

It was a double win for Liverpool as Virgil Van Dijk landed Premier League player of the season, with Trent Alexander-Arnold named rising star of the season for the second year running, in unanimous voting and judging decisions.

Fleetwood's Ash Hunter was also included among the shortlist in the rising star category.

The lifetime achievement accolade was awarded to Joe Royle for his achievements throughout his playing career for Everton, Manchester City and England as well as his managerial work with Everton, Oldham Athletic and Manchester City.

It was also a successful night for Manchester City’s women’s team with England Captain Steph Houghton, MBE being awarded the women’s player of the season and Georgia Stanway receiving the women’s rising star.

Laura Wolfe, of the Ladbrokes Northwest Football Awards, said: “The quantity and quality of entries continues to rise year on year and the effort that the clubs put into their entries is truly humbling.

"The array of footballing talent across this region is second to none and I congratulate each and every winner and thank everyone who submitted entries that made the job of our judging panel so demanding, but hugely inspirational.

“As soon as one year is over, we start planning for the next and we are excited to be working with our title sponsor, Ladbrokes for a second year running in 2020.”

The awards proudly supported the Darby Rimmer Foundation on the night and there were emotional words from former Liverpool, Rochdale and Bolton Wanderers footballer, Stephen Darby, and with his close friend and former British Forces veteran Chris Rimmer.

The pair set up the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation after Stephen’s sudden retirement from football in September last year, after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND), aged just 29.

Blackpool captain Jay Spearing, who is a patron of the foundation, was in attendance alongside his close friend Stephen.