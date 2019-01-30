Blackpool and Fleetwood Town LIVE: Terry McPhillips wants one more before transfer window shuts, Fleetwood in talks to sign Stoke defender, Alex Cairns pledges loyalty and more Terry McPhillips and Joey Barton Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up With just two days left of the January transfer window, both Blackpool and Fleetwood Town are still looking at ways of strengthening their squads. Follow all Wednesday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest. Terry McPhillips hopes for one more Blackpool signing before deadline