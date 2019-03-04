Blackpool and Fleetwood Town LIVE: Terry McPhillips frustrated with timing of Bristol Rovers loss, Excitement builds ahead of fans' homecoming, Joey Barton on Gillingham draw and more Terry McPhillips and Joey Barton Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The fallout continues from the weekend's football action, where Blackpool suffered a horror show at Bristol Rovers while Fleetwood could only draw at home to Gillingham. Follow all Monday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest. Worst time for Blackpool to be in their worst form says manager Terry McPhillips