Blackpool and Fleetwood Town LIVE: Terry McPhillips demanding even more from in-form Seasiders, Joey Barton praises Luton Town and more Terry McPhillips and Joey Barton Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Blackpool and Fleetwood Town are turning their attention to this weekend's fixtures as they look to bolster their play-off hopes in League One. Follow all Wednesday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest. Blackpool unbeaten run still not good enough for boss Terry McPhillips Premier League rumours: Juventus playmaker Miralem Pjanic could have joined Manchester United last summer | Liverpool could make another attempt to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho | Arsenal will move for Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega in the summer