Blackpool and Fleetwood Town LIVE: January transfer window latest, Blackpool trio urged to build on Portsmouth performance, Joey Barton fined by FA and more Terry McPhillips and Joey Barton Both Blackpool and Fleetwood Town will today be ramping up their preparations ahead of this weekend's fixtures in League One. Follow all Thursday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest. Terry McPhillips challenges Anderton, Long and Mafoumbi to build on big performances at Portsmouth