Blackpool and Fleetwood Town LIVE: Everton loanee Antony Evans relishes Sunday reunion, Joey Barton says Leeds United man has big fight on his hands and more Terry McPhillips and Joey Barton Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Both Blackpool and Fleetwood Town are looking ahead to their weekend fixtures in League One, with the Seasiders hosting Walsall while Town head to Bradford City. Follow all Wednesday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest. New Blackpool signing Antony Evans and manager Terry McPhillips relish Sunday League reunion Premier League news and rumours: Liverpool cautious about Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's recovery | Chelsea star wants to join Real Madrid | Manchester United want to sign a new centre-back this summer