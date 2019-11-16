Blackpool and Fleetwood Town discover EFL Trophy second round opponents

Both Blackpool and Fleetwood Town have discovered their opponents for the second round of the EFL Trophy.

READ MORE: Follow live updates of Blackpool's League One clash against AFC Wimbledon

The Seasiders welcome League Two outfit Scunthorpe United to Bloomfield Road.

It comes after Simon Grayson's men finished on top of their group after winning two of their three games.

The Iron finished in second place in their group with seven points from their three games.

Fleetwood, meanwhile, have been handed a trip to Everton's Under-21 side.

Ties are due to take place the week commencing December 3, although this is subject to change.

Fleetwood travel to Bloomfield Road the following Saturday, on December 7, for the first Fylde Coast derby of the season.