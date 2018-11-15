Blackpool and Fleetwood Town both chosen for FA Cup second round TV coverage

Both Blackpool and Fleetwood Town will have their FA Cup second round ties televised, it has been confirmed.

Blackpool's trip to National League side Solihull Moors will be screened on BBC Two on Friday, November 30 (7.55pm kick off).

Fleetwood's trip to Guiseley has been put back to Monday, December 3 for coverage on BT Sport, with the tie kicking off at 8pm.

Solihull, who are managed by former Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City and England goalkeeper Tim Flowers, are currently sat in fifth in their division after winning 11 of their 19 league games.

They reached the second round with a 2-0 win against Hitchin Town on Sunday.

Guiseley, meanwhile, are 15th in the National League North and surprised Cambridge United with a 4-3 win to reach the second round.

The BBC have announced Dan Walker will present the live match from Solihull, with expert analysis from former Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin and ex-England women and Arsenal defender Alex Scott.

Simon Brotherton will be joined in the commentary box by former England and West Ham defender Matthew Upson.

BT Sport will also show both the all-Welsh tie between Wrexham and Newport County and Morecambe or Halifax v AFC Wimbledon, with both games taking place on the Saturday.