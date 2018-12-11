Blackpool and Fleetwood Town AS IT HAPPENED: Nathan Delfouneso unhappy to be out of side | Joey Barton aiming to change his side's bad habits

With no midweek fixtures, both Blackpool and Fleetwood Town now turn their attention to this weekend's games in League One.

