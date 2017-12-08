Search

Blackpool and Fleetwood learn Checkatrade Trophy last 16 opponents

Checkatrade Trophy
The draw for the third round of the Checkatrade Trophy has been made.

Blackpool, who beat Mansfield Town on penalties on Wednesday, were handed a trip to Shrewsbury Town.

Fleetwood, meanwhile, will play Bury having beat Chesterfield 2-0 on Tuesday.

The last 16 ties will be played on the week commencing Monday, January 8.

The full draw is:

NORTHERN

Oldham v Leicester U21

Rochdale v Lincoln City

Bury v Fleetwood

Shrewsbury Town v Blackpool

SOUTHERN

Yeovil Town v Forest Green Rovers

Chelsea U21 v Portsmouth

Charlton Athletic v Oxford United

Luton Town v Peterborough United