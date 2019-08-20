Blackpool aiming to create history at Gillingham by winning fourth league game on the spin

Blackpool will be aiming to create history tonight by winning four straight league games at the start of the season for the first time in 73 years.

The Seasiders have made the perfect start to the Simon Sadler era, beating Bristol Rovers, Southend United and Oxford United in their opening three league games.

But you have to go all the way back to 1946, just a year after the Second World War had ended, for the last time Pool won their opening four league fixtures.

The fourth win in that run came on a Wednesday night at Fratton Park, as Pool ran out 1-0 winners, having earlier beaten Huddersfield Town, Brentford and Wolves in the old First Division.

Blackpool-born inside forward George Eastham was the man to score Pool's winning goal.

They ended up finishing fifth in the division that season, seven points behind champions Liverpool (when it was two points for a win), under the management of Joe Smith,

Stan Mortensen finishing the season as top scorer with 28 goals.

Their highest attendance of the campaign was recorded as 28,907 for a derby clash against Preston North End.

It is another long midweek trip for Simon Grayson's men tonight, who make the journey to Kent to face Gillingham looking to maintain their 100 per cent record.

Blackpool wasted a chance to claim four straight wins during the 2012/13 season, when they lost 1-0 at Leicester City having previously overcome Millwall, Leeds United and Ipswich Town.

The Seasiders did the same in the 1991/92 season, losing 1-0 away at York City after a run of three straight wins against Walsall, Mansfield Town and Carlisle United.

Pool and Lincoln City are the only two sides still able to boast a 100 per cent record in the EFL so far this season.