Blackpool 'accept' £4m transfer deadline day bid from Nottingham Forest for Josh Bowler
Blackpool have accepted a bid from Nottingham Forest for their star man Josh Bowler, according to reports.
Reliable journalist Alan Nixon has claimed a £4m bid has been agreed between the two parties on transfer deadline day.
It’s now down to the player to decide what he wants ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline – with Bowler having to weigh up whether to remain on the Fylde coast or test himself in the Premier League, despite the prospect of not being a regular starter at the City Ground.
The 23-year-old featured for Blackpool last night during their 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers in front of the Sky Sports cameras at Bloomfield Road.
Forest recently had bids of £2.5m and £3.5m knocked back for Bowler, with the Seasiders reportedly holding out for £4m plus extras.
While Appleton is desperate to keep Bowler, the Seasiders may be forced to cash in on the winger given he’s out of contract at the end of the season.
Blackburn, along with Bournemouth, Fulham and Watford, have also been credited with interest.
Asked if Bowler will remain a Blackpool player beyond tonight’s deadline, Appleton said last night: “The honest answer is I’ve got no idea.
“I’m obviously aware of interest from various parties, so it’s going to be a big 24 hours for the football club.
“If he stays, we’ve got a fantastic chance of making sure we retain our status. If he goes, it makes it doubly difficult.
“But the honesty that is in the group, the effort and the commitment will never go away and will always give us an opportunity.”