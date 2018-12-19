Blackpool 3-2 Solihull Moors: Matt Scrafton's player ratings from thrilling FA Cup win

Blackpool set up an FA Cup third round clash with Arsenal after Jay Spearing's extra-time penalty sealed a dramatic 3-2 win against Solihull Moors last night.
The Seasiders were not at their best but they got the job done to seal their cup progress. Here's how Pool's players rated:
Mark Howard - 6
Produced a vital save to keep Pool two goals ahead in the first half but nothing he could do about either of their goals.
Donervon Daniels - 6
Battled well and stood up to the challenge thrown his way from a Solihull side that launched the ball into the Pool box at every occasion.
Ben Heneghan - 6
Looked a little nervy early on as Solihull threatened, but grew as the game wore on and made some vital blocks and interceptions.
Curtis Tilt - 6
Struggled at times defensively early on but showed impressive confidence when bringing the ball out of defence and trying to make things happen.
Liam Feeney - 5
Failed to make a noticeable impact on the game at right wing back. Gave the ball away and looked disinterested at times.
Marc Bola - 6
Created the assist for Blackpool’s second of the night but caught out of position a couple of times defensively.
Jay Spearing - 6
Unlucky to concede a penalty for Solihull’s second goal but stepped up and converted Pool’s spot kick.
Callum Guy - 5
Game seemed to pass him by at times. Still looks short on fitness and could do with a few games out of the team.
Jordan Thompson - 6
Delivered the corner for Blackpool’s first of the evening but should have done better with a second-half effort.
Joe Dodoo - 7
Claimed Blackpool’s second goal with a well-taken finish before being taken off with a nasty-looking injury. Pool struggled after he went off.
Armand Gnanduillet - 6
Bagged Blackpool’s first with a clinical finish but struggled after that, showing his frustrations in the second half.
Subs used
Nathan Delfouneso - 5
For Dodoo, 29
Struggled to get up to speed of the game after being brought on for the injured Joe Dodoo, eventually being subbed himself.
Harry Pritchard - 6
For Pritchard, 81
Made a couple of vital blocks and interceptions in extra time as Blackpool desperately clung onto the win.
John O’Sullivan - 6
For Delfouneso, 110
Had no time to make an impact on the game, his only role being the man left up when Pool were defending set pieces.
Subs not used: Christoffer Mafoumbi, Paudie O'Connor, Michael Nottingham, Chris Taylor
Solihull: Boot, Williams, Reckord (Carline), Storer, Daly, Gudger, Osborne, Carter, Yussuf (Thomas), Hylton (Murphy), Wright (Maxwell)
Subs not used: Flowers, O'Keefe
Referee: Andy Haines
Attendance: 1,441 (402 Solihull)
Next match: Barnsley (home, Saturday, December 22, 3pm, SkyBet League One)