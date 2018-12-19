Blackpool 3-2 Solihull Moors: Matt Scrafton's player ratings from thrilling FA Cup win

Blackpool set up an FA Cup third round clash with Arsenal after Jay Spearing's extra-time penalty sealed a dramatic 3-2 win against Solihull Moors last night.

The Seasiders were not at their best but they got the job done to seal their cup progress. Here's how Pool's players rated:

Mark Howard - 6

Produced a vital save to keep Pool two goals ahead in the first half but nothing he could do about either of their goals.

Donervon Daniels - 6

Battled well and stood up to the challenge thrown his way from a Solihull side that launched the ball into the Pool box at every occasion.

Ben Heneghan - 6

Looked a little nervy early on as Solihull threatened, but grew as the game wore on and made some vital blocks and interceptions.

Curtis Tilt - 6

Struggled at times defensively early on but showed impressive confidence when bringing the ball out of defence and trying to make things happen.

Liam Feeney - 5

Failed to make a noticeable impact on the game at right wing back. Gave the ball away and looked disinterested at times.

Marc Bola - 6

Created the assist for Blackpool’s second of the night but caught out of position a couple of times defensively.

Jay Spearing - 6

Unlucky to concede a penalty for Solihull’s second goal but stepped up and converted Pool’s spot kick.

Callum Guy - 5

Game seemed to pass him by at times. Still looks short on fitness and could do with a few games out of the team.

Jordan Thompson - 6

Delivered the corner for Blackpool’s first of the evening but should have done better with a second-half effort.

Joe Dodoo - 7

Claimed Blackpool’s second goal with a well-taken finish before being taken off with a nasty-looking injury. Pool struggled after he went off.

Armand Gnanduillet - 6

Bagged Blackpool’s first with a clinical finish but struggled after that, showing his frustrations in the second half.



Subs used



Nathan Delfouneso - 5

For Dodoo, 29

Struggled to get up to speed of the game after being brought on for the injured Joe Dodoo, eventually being subbed himself.

Harry Pritchard - 6

For Pritchard, 81

Made a couple of vital blocks and interceptions in extra time as Blackpool desperately clung onto the win.

John O’Sullivan - 6

For Delfouneso, 110

Had no time to make an impact on the game, his only role being the man left up when Pool were defending set pieces.



Subs not used: Christoffer Mafoumbi, Paudie O'Connor, Michael Nottingham, Chris Taylor



Solihull: Boot, Williams, Reckord (Carline), Storer, Daly, Gudger, Osborne, Carter, Yussuf (Thomas), Hylton (Murphy), Wright (Maxwell)



Subs not used: Flowers, O'Keefe



Referee: Andy Haines



Attendance: 1,441 (402 Solihull)

Next match: Barnsley (home, Saturday, December 22, 3pm, SkyBet League One)