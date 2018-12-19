Blackpool 3-2 Solihull Moors: Matt Scrafton's player ratings from thrilling FA Cup win

Joe Dodoo caught the eye before being forced off through injury
Blackpool set up an FA Cup third round clash with Arsenal after Jay Spearing's extra-time penalty sealed a dramatic 3-2 win against Solihull Moors last night.

The Seasiders were not at their best but they got the job done to seal their cup progress. Here's how Pool's players rated:

Mark Howard - 6

Produced a vital save to keep Pool two goals ahead in the first half but nothing he could do about either of their goals.

Donervon Daniels - 6

Battled well and stood up to the challenge thrown his way from a Solihull side that launched the ball into the Pool box at every occasion.

Ben Heneghan - 6

Looked a little nervy early on as Solihull threatened, but grew as the game wore on and made some vital blocks and interceptions.

Curtis Tilt - 6

Struggled at times defensively early on but showed impressive confidence when bringing the ball out of defence and trying to make things happen.

Liam Feeney - 5

Failed to make a noticeable impact on the game at right wing back. Gave the ball away and looked disinterested at times.

Marc Bola - 6

Created the assist for Blackpool’s second of the night but caught out of position a couple of times defensively.

Jay Spearing - 6

Unlucky to concede a penalty for Solihull’s second goal but stepped up and converted Pool’s spot kick.

Callum Guy - 5

Game seemed to pass him by at times. Still looks short on fitness and could do with a few games out of the team.

Jordan Thompson - 6

Delivered the corner for Blackpool’s first of the evening but should have done better with a second-half effort.

Joe Dodoo - 7

Claimed Blackpool’s second goal with a well-taken finish before being taken off with a nasty-looking injury. Pool struggled after he went off.

Armand Gnanduillet - 6

Bagged Blackpool’s first with a clinical finish but struggled after that, showing his frustrations in the second half.


Subs used

Nathan Delfouneso - 5

For Dodoo, 29

Struggled to get up to speed of the game after being brought on for the injured Joe Dodoo, eventually being subbed himself.

Harry Pritchard - 6

For Pritchard, 81

Made a couple of vital blocks and interceptions in extra time as Blackpool desperately clung onto the win.

John O’Sullivan - 6

For Delfouneso, 110

Had no time to make an impact on the game, his only role being the man left up when Pool were defending set pieces.

Subs not used: Christoffer Mafoumbi, Paudie O'Connor, Michael Nottingham, Chris Taylor

Solihull: Boot, Williams, Reckord (Carline), Storer, Daly, Gudger, Osborne, Carter, Yussuf (Thomas), Hylton (Murphy), Wright (Maxwell)

Subs not used: Flowers, O'Keefe

Referee: Andy Haines

Attendance: 1,441 (402 Solihull)

Next match: Barnsley (home, Saturday, December 22, 3pm, SkyBet League One)