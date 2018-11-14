Blackpool 3-2 Accrington Stanley: Matt Scrafton's player ratings after Checkatrade Trophy win

Blackpool exited the Checkatrade Trophy last night despite finishing the group stage with a 3-2 win against Accrington Stanley.
Blackpool 3-2 Accrington Stanley: Seasiders exit Checkatrade Trophy despite Joe Dodoo brace
Here's how Pool's players rated:
Myles Boney - 6
Nothing he could have done with Accrington’s goal having been floored by the initial shot off the post.
Ryan McLaughlin - 6
Showed plenty of attacking adventure down the right-hand flank and played a role in Blackpool’s third goal.
Donervon Daniels - 7
Commanding display at the back on his return to the side from injury. Took control and barked out orders as captain.
Paudie O’Connor - 7
Will be glad to get back on the pitch after serving his three-match suspension. Calm on the ball and looked to bring the ball out from the back.
Joe Bunney - 6
Gained some invaluable minutes on what was his first appearance for Pool since suffering an injury in August.
Callum Guy - 6
Bagged an assist with a through ball for Joe Dodoo’s second goal. Brought off on the hour mark to save him for Saturday.
Chris Taylor - 6
Constantly showed himself for the ball and looked to switch play as often as possible in a deeper role than usual.
John O’Sullivan - 6
Bagged an assist after playing the ball to Joe Dodoo for his first of the night. On the fringes a little bit over on the wing.
Liam Feeney - 5
Wasteful in possession and lost the ball too often. Needs to get himself more involved in games.
Joe Dodoo - 8
Bagged a brace with two clinical finishes, the first a spectacular overhead kick. Now has three goals in two games.
Armand Gnanduillet - 7
Marked his return from a four-match suspension with a well-taken goal, shooting low into the bottom corner.
Subs used
Harry Pritchard - 6
For Guy, 61
Went close to a second goal in as many games but was denied by a smart save. Also picked up a late booking.
Steve Davies - 6
For Dodoo, 61
Had a hand in Blackpool’s third goal of the night, flicking the ball on before going close himself with a header.
Michael Nottingham - 6
For Gnanduillet, 87
Added height to Blackpool’s backline as the Seasiders held on for the win in stoppage time.
Subs not used: Christoffer Mafoumbi, Ben Heneghan, Rowan Roache, Mark Cullen
Accrington: Maxted, Ihiekwe, Richard-Everton, Clark, Brown, Hall, Sykes, Mingoia (Finley), Platt, Charmin (Scott), Conneely
Subs not used: Ripley, Nolan, McConville, Mohammed, Kee
Referee: Ollie Yates
Attendance: 781 (150 Accrington)
Next match: Southend United (away, Saturday, November 17, 3pm, SkyBet League One)