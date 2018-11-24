Blackpool 3-0 Burton Albion: Matt Scrafton's player ratings

Armand Gnanduillet scored for the second week running
Blackpool earned their fifth straight win in clinical fashion as they saw off Burton Albion 3-0 at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Mark Howard - 6

Fortunate to get away with a couple of uncharacteristic mistakes in the first half, but held on for 10th clean sheet of the season.

Michael Nottingham - 7

Had a quiet first half, but improved in the second period and looked to support down the flanks whenever possible.

Donervon Daniels - 8

Solid as ever in Blackpool’s new-look back three. No errors and dominant in his duels with Burton’s forward line.

Ben Heneghan - 8

Dominant in the air and produced some vital blocks and interceptions. Probably one of his best displays for the club.

Curtis Tilt - 7

Almost caught on the ball in the first half but other than that, produced another near-flawless display.

Marc Bola - 7

Attacked well and unfortunate not to claim another assist after whipping in a dangerous ball in the first half.

Ollie Turton - 7

Deployed in midfield and again didn’t let anyone down. Felt a bit tight so brought off on the hour mark.

Jay Spearing - 7

Brought off as a precaution ahead of Tuesday’s game, Pool will need to keep him fit over winter if they’re to stay in contention.

Jordan Thompson - 8

Set up Armand Gnanduillet’s opener before turning scorer for the second of the game, his third of the season.

Joe Dodoo - 8

Did superbly to set up Blackpool’s second before producing yet another acrobatic finish for his fourth in as many games.

Armand Gnanduillet - 8

Claimed his seventh goal of the season in clinical fashion and had further chances to add to his tally.

Subs used

Harry Pritchard - 6

For Turton, 61

Originally due to come at half time with Turton struggling with an injury, but helped Pool see out the win in the last 30 minutes.

Chris Taylor - 6

For Spearing, 75

Allowed Blackpool’s captain to have an early rest as a precaution ahead of Tuesday’s visit to Doncaster.

Liam Feeney - 6

For Dodoo, 79

Didn’t have much of a chance to make an impact on the game, coming on when Pool were seeing out the rest of the game.

Subs not used: Myles Boney, Paudie O’Connor, Ryan McLaughlin, Nathan Delfouneso

Burton: Collins, Brayford, Allen, McFadzean, Fraser, Hesketh (Harness), Askins, McCrory (Hutchinson), Quinn (Sbarra), Boyce, Cole

Subs not used: Bywater, Buxton, Hodge, Wallace

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Attendance: 3,163 (469 Burton)

Next match: Doncaster Rovers (away, Tuesday, November 27, 7.45pm, SkyBet League One)