Blackpool 2-4 Blackburn: Five things we learned

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton takes a look at the key talking points from the Seasiders’ disappointing home defeat.

--

Kelvin Mellor celebrates his equaliser

Seasiders made to pay for defensive howlers

Not only were Blackpool well in the game last night against the league's form side, they were dominant. They had Blackburn penned in their own half for much of the first half and yet they found themselves 2-1 down at the interval. But they only had themselves to blame for that as they shot themselves in the foot not once, but twice. The first goal was a simple finish for Marcus Antonsson after Kelvin Mellor had played him in with a short back pass. Mellor atoned for his mistake four minutes later by equalising with a superbly-taken header, but Rovers regained the lead on the stroke of half-time when Sean Longstaff failed to clear his lines and his attempted clearance was charged down by the dangerous Bradley Dack, who went on to slip his shot past the onrushing Ryan Allsop. The defending for Blackburn's fourth goal wasn't great to watch, either. You can't get away with those mistakes against your average League One side, never mind one that is tipped for automatic promotion.

There's still plenty of positives to take

Blackpool will look back on this one as another missed opportunity as was the case last week when they wasted chance after chance to draw 1-1 with Gillingham. It's easy to say this with hindsight, but had they not made such rudimentary defensive errors on Tuesday night then they would have been in with a great chance of winning the game and consequently would have closed the gap on the top six. As it is, they're now eight points off those play-off spots. But, performance wise, Blackpool continue to impress this season. If Gary Bowyer's men continue to play as they have been doing in recent weeks then they will pose problems for whoever they come up against. Looking at the broader picture, there would be a lot more to be concerned about were Blackpool being carved open week after week and suffering heavy defeats. But last night's reversal was only the third time Pool have lost by more than one goal in the league this season.

Pool need to be more clinical

While Blackpool's problems were certainly defensive ones last night, they've still got improvements to make in front of goal as well. As previously mentioned, Blackburn were penned in their own half for much of the opening period and yet the Seasiders didn't make their dominance pay. They had the chances as well, but as was the case against Gillingham last week they were squandered. Opportunities came the way of Sean Longstaff, Ollie Turton, Jay Spearing and Nathan Delfouneso but they were all missed and Rovers were let off the hook. It seems to be the case at the moment that Blackpool need at least four or five opportunities before they hit the back of the net, whereas their opponents seem to be a lot more clinical in front of goal. That needs addressing in January.

Injuries take their toll...again

Blackpool were dealt a blow in the lead-up to the game when key duo Kyle Vassell and Curtis Tilt were ruled out through injury and it’s fair to say both were missed - especially the latter at the heart of Blackpool's defence. Nathan Delfouneso came into the side in place of Vassell, who failed a late fitness test, while Nick Anderton came in at the back for just his third league start of the season. No one seemed to step up to the plate and take control of the backline in Tilt's absence and, with Clark Robertson already out, Gary Bowyer was forced to play full backs in more central positions. Blackburn's fourth goal, which was scrambled over the line by Paul Downing, seemed to sum up Pool's defensive woes. They had not one, not two, but at least three opportunities to clear the ball away from their goalline but Rovers made them pay for their hesitancy. I can't imagine that would have happened had Tilt and Robertson been playing.

Mini break could come at a good time

Blackpool now have a 11-day break until their next league game, which is on Saturday, December 9 when they welcome Rotherham United to Bloomfield Road. They do, however, have a Checkatrade Trophy tie wedged in between that but they have a free weekend coming up with other sides in FA Cup action. Of course Gary Bowyer will have wanted his side to have beaten Boreham Wood and make it through to the second round of the cup, but the week off does present them with a priceless opportunity to get some bodies back. He revealed last night that Kyle Vassell should be back for the Rotherham game while Curtis Tilt will be in contention for a return. Clark Robertson, meanwhile, took part in training on Monday and could also be in line for a return much sooner than originally anticipated. Jim McAlister is also stepping up his training with the first-team.