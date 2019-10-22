Blackpool 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers: Ben Heneghan header rescues point for Seasiders

A second-half header from Ben Heneghan saw Blackpool come from behind to claim a point against high-flying Wycombe Wanderers.

The centre back netted in the league for the first time this season just six minutes into the second period, sending a looping header over former Pool keeper Ryan Allsop.

It came after a frustrating first half for the Seasiders, which saw the visitors edge ahead early on thanks to a Scott Kashket effort.

The result, which sees Pool remain in eighth place in the table, means Simon Grayson’s men have only won two of their last 11 games in the league.

But it must be remembered that Pool were coming up against a stubborn and well-organised Wycombe side, who are second in the table and have only been beaten once this season.

With players returning from both injury and international duty, that presented Simon Grayson with the opportunity to name much more of an attacking line-up.

He made three changes in total from the previous game against Rotherham United, which ended in a 2-1 reversal.

Nathan Delfouneso, Sullay Kaikai and Jordan Thompson all came into the side, which saw Callum Guy, Sean Scannell and Matty Virtue all drop to the bench.

Joe Nuttall returned from injury to be named as a substitute in place of Ryan Hardie, who missed out with a dead leg as expected.

Former Seasider loanee Ryan Allsop was named in goal for the Chairboys, who also made three changes to their side from their 1-0 weekend win against Sunderland.

Blackpool were straight onto the front foot in the early stages and wasted a good opportunity to take an early lead after just six minutes.

James Husband found himself in behind Wycombe’s backline down the left following some good link-up play between Delfouneso and Kaikai, but the left back was crowded out at the last minute just as he threatened to pull the trigger.

The Seasiders were made to pay for that miss just two minutes later when the away side took the lead in the most basic fashion, the goal very much coming against the run of play.

A long ball forward was flicked on by man-mountain Adebayo Akinfenwa into the path of Scott Kashket, who did well to flick the ball beyond the oncoming Jak Alnwick and into the back of the empty net.

The Chairboys looked to claim an immediate second, David Wheeler drilling a weak shot straight at Alnwick as the visitors broke well at speed.

Husband continued to have joy down the left flank, the full-back seeing another attempt at goal deflect up and into the grateful hands of Allsop.

At this point, the game incredibly bitty with lots of stoppages - which only played into Wycombe’s hands as they were only too happy to make it a frustrating evening for the Seasiders.

It made for a frustrating and dull watch, with the Seasiders enjoying the lion’s share of possession only to struggle to break down a well-organised Wycombe unit.

Kaikai did go close to levelling matters 10 minutes before the break though, the winger firing narrowly wide from a central position 25 yards from goal.

Pool set their stall out to attack at the start of the second half and almost got back on level terms thanks to one of those trademark crosses from Liam Feeney.

The winger put it on a plate for Delfouneso in the middle but the forward couldn’t quite keep his header down six yards out from goal.

Pool laid siege to the Wycombe goal at the start of the second half and they got their reward just six minutes after the break, when Ben Heneghan brought them level.

It was a well-taken looping header from the centre back, giving the keeper no chance from Kaikai’s deep free kick.

Heneghan had the ball in the back of the net again just five minutes later, as he headed home from Jordan Thompson’s corner, only for the referee to rule it out for climbing above his marker.

Armand Gnanduillet, who was enduring one of his more frustrating evenings, did well to put defender Giles Phillips under pressure while facing his own goal - but the Wycombe man recovered well to make a last-ditch tackle.

With the visitors appearing fairly happy to settle for a point, the onus was on Blackpool to make the late running.

But in truth, the game fizzled out to a fairly dull conclusion as the Seasiders were unable to claim a dramatic winner in the four minutes of stoppage time.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Alnwick, Turton, Heneghan, Tilt, Husband, Spearing, Thompson (Guy), Feeney (Scannell), Kaikai, Delfouneso (Nuttall), Gnanduillet

Subs not used: Sims, Bushiri, Edwards, Virtue

Wycombe: Allsop, Grimmer, Stewart, Phillips, Jacobson, Thompson (Ofoborh), Gape, Freeman (Bloomfield), Kashket (Aarons), Wheeler, Akinfenwa

Subs not used: Yates, Jombati, Pattison, Parker

Referee: Ben Toner

Attendance: 7,298 (225 Wycombe)