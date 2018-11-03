Blackpool 0-3 Bristol Rovers: Matt Scrafton's player ratings after Seasiders suffer second straight league defeat

Blackpool's return to league action ended on a sour note after they suffered a second consecutive league defeat, losing 3-0 to Bristol Rovers.
Christoffer Mafoumbi - 5
Beaten too easily for both the first and third goals and failed to take command of his penalty area.
Ollie Turton - 6
Once again played in a couple of positions, starting at right back before finishing the game in midfield. Steady as ever.
Ben Heneghan - 5
Produced a couple of important last-ditch blocks but at fault alongside Jay Spearing for the first goal.
Curtis Tilt - 6
Made a couple of little errors but otherwise dominant in the air and helped set up attacks with incisive forward passes.
Marc Bola - 6
Showed a willingness to get forward and support attacks but had little joy on a day where Blackpool struggled.
Jay Spearing - 5
Hesitated and surprisingly failed to take control of the mix up with Ben Heneghan which led to Bristol Rovers’ opener.
Jordan Thompson - 5
Uncharacteristically wasteful in possession and too often took too long on the ball. Could do with a break.
Harry Pritchard - 5
Started the game in a number 10 role which didn’t seem to suit his game. Often went into areas he didn’t need to be in.
Liam Feeney - 5
Looked tired after the midweek exploits and didn’t do enough to affect the game. Brought off on the hour mark.
Nathan Delfouneso - 6
Looked the Blackpool player most likely to make something happen, coming close with a couple of chances.
Mark Cullen - 6
Had the thankless task of holding the ball up with no support whatsoever. Needs a man to link up with alongside him.
Subs used
Michael Nottingham - 6
For Feeney, 62
Unfortunate not to start after an impressive display at the Emirates. Long throws brought a rare threat.
Ryan McLaughlin - 6
For Cullen, 62
Looked lively and tried to make things happen. Likely to see more action in the coming weeks as rotation kicks in.
Joe Dodoo - 6
For Thompson, 79
Brought on just after Blackpool went 2-0 down so had no real chance to change the outcome of the game.
Subs not used: Myles Boney, Chris Taylor, Callum Guy, John O’Sullivan
Bristol Rovers: Bonham, Leadbitter, J. Clarke, Lockyer, Craig, Kelly (Martin), O. Clarke, Sercombe, Upson (Sinclair), Nichols, Payne (Jakubiak)
Subs not used: Smith, Lines, Bennett, Rodman
Referee: Trevor Kettle
Attendance: 3,227 (514 Bristol Rovers)
Next match: Gillingham (away, Tuesday, November 6, 7.45pm, SkyBet League One)