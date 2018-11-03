Blackpool 0-3 Bristol Rovers: Matt Scrafton's player ratings after Seasiders suffer second straight league defeat

Blackpool's return to league action ended on a sour note after they suffered a second consecutive league defeat, losing 3-0 to Bristol Rovers.

Christoffer Mafoumbi - 5

Beaten too easily for both the first and third goals and failed to take command of his penalty area.

Ollie Turton - 6

Once again played in a couple of positions, starting at right back before finishing the game in midfield. Steady as ever.

Ben Heneghan - 5

Produced a couple of important last-ditch blocks but at fault alongside Jay Spearing for the first goal.

Curtis Tilt - 6

Made a couple of little errors but otherwise dominant in the air and helped set up attacks with incisive forward passes.

Marc Bola - 6

Showed a willingness to get forward and support attacks but had little joy on a day where Blackpool struggled.

Jay Spearing - 5

Hesitated and surprisingly failed to take control of the mix up with Ben Heneghan which led to Bristol Rovers’ opener.

Jordan Thompson - 5

Uncharacteristically wasteful in possession and too often took too long on the ball. Could do with a break.

Harry Pritchard - 5

Started the game in a number 10 role which didn’t seem to suit his game. Often went into areas he didn’t need to be in.

Liam Feeney - 5

Looked tired after the midweek exploits and didn’t do enough to affect the game. Brought off on the hour mark.

Nathan Delfouneso - 6

Looked the Blackpool player most likely to make something happen, coming close with a couple of chances.

Mark Cullen - 6

Had the thankless task of holding the ball up with no support whatsoever. Needs a man to link up with alongside him.

Subs used

Michael Nottingham - 6

For Feeney, 62

Unfortunate not to start after an impressive display at the Emirates. Long throws brought a rare threat.

Ryan McLaughlin - 6

For Cullen, 62

Looked lively and tried to make things happen. Likely to see more action in the coming weeks as rotation kicks in.

Joe Dodoo - 6

For Thompson, 79

Brought on just after Blackpool went 2-0 down so had no real chance to change the outcome of the game.

Subs not used: Myles Boney, Chris Taylor, Callum Guy, John O’Sullivan

Bristol Rovers: Bonham, Leadbitter, J. Clarke, Lockyer, Craig, Kelly (Martin), O. Clarke, Sercombe, Upson (Sinclair), Nichols, Payne (Jakubiak)

Subs not used: Smith, Lines, Bennett, Rodman

Referee: Trevor Kettle

Attendance: 3,227 (514 Bristol Rovers)

Next match: Gillingham (away, Tuesday, November 6, 7.45pm, SkyBet League One)